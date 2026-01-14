Underwater cameras reveal wildlife safely coexist with tidal energy turbines in washington state

A groundbreaking study using underwater acoustic cameras in Washington’s Sequim Bay is providing encouraging evidence that tidal energy turbines can generate clean power without harming marine wildlife. The experimental four-bladed turbine, spinning slowly above the seabed at the bay’s narrow tidal channel entrance, has recorded zero collisions with marine animals during extensive monitoring.

The underwater footage tells a remarkable story of wildlife adaptation. Schools of Pacific herring swim effortlessly through the turbine’s rotating blades, while curious harbor seals approach the structure to investigate. Diving cormorants demonstrate natural avoidance behavior, instinctively steering clear of the spinning rotors. This wildlife-friendly performance addresses one of the biggest concerns about expanding tidal energy infrastructure along America’s coastlines.

The implications for clean energy are significant. According to the Department of Energy, tidal turbines could eventually provide renewable electricity to more than 20 million American homes. Unlike wind and solar power, tidal energy offers the advantage of predictability – ocean tides follow reliable patterns that allow for consistent energy generation regardless of weather conditions.

This Washington State pilot project represents a crucial step toward unlocking America’s vast tidal energy potential. With thousands of miles of coastline and powerful tidal currents, the United States has enormous untapped capacity for this form of renewable energy. The successful coexistence of turbines and marine life documented in Sequim Bay could pave the way for larger-scale tidal energy installations, bringing the nation closer to its clean energy goals while protecting ocean ecosystems.