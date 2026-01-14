Wyoming approves massive ai data center that could consume as much power as 10 nuclear plants

Wyoming is set to become a major player in the artificial intelligence industry after Laramie County commissioners unanimously approved construction of what could become America’s largest AI data center campus. The facility, known as Project Jade, will initially operate at 1.8 gigawatts but is designed to eventually scale up to a massive 10 gigawatts of power consumption.

To put this energy demand in perspective, the fully expanded data center would consume electricity equivalent to the output of 10 nuclear power plants. This enormous energy requirement presents both opportunities and significant environmental challenges for Wyoming. While the project promises to boost the state’s energy sector and economy, it also threatens to strain local water supplies needed for cooling systems and could substantially increase carbon emissions depending on the energy sources used to power the facility.

The approval highlights the growing tension between America’s rapidly expanding AI industry and environmental sustainability goals. Data centers supporting AI operations require massive amounts of electricity for both computing power and cooling systems, making them increasingly significant contributors to energy demand. Wyoming’s decision to embrace this energy-intensive industry reflects the state’s strategy to leverage its energy resources for economic development.

The Project Jade approval comes at a time when communities across the country are grappling with how to balance technological advancement with environmental protection. As AI continues to grow, the environmental impact of these massive data centers will likely become an increasingly important consideration for policymakers and communities nationwide.