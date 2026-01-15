Epa halts cost-benefit analysis for air pollution rules, will only consider industry costs

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will no longer calculate the economic benefits of air pollution regulations, including healthcare savings and lives saved when restricting two of the most dangerous pollutants affecting public health.

Under this policy shift, the EPA will focus exclusively on the costs to industry when crafting rules for fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone—two pollutants linked to respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and premature death. Previously, the agency weighed these industry costs against broader societal benefits, such as reduced hospital admissions, fewer sick days, and prevented deaths.

This change represents a significant departure from decades of environmental policy analysis and aligns with the Trump administration’s broader push toward business-friendly regulations. The administration has already begun rolling back numerous environmental protections designed to safeguard public health and address climate change.

The decision could have far-reaching implications for future air quality standards. Fine particulate matter, often called PM2.5, consists of tiny particles that can penetrate deep into lungs and enter the bloodstream. Ground-level ozone, the main component of smog, can trigger asthma attacks and worsen chronic lung diseases. By removing health benefits from the regulatory equation, the EPA may find it more difficult to justify stringent pollution controls, potentially leaving communities—particularly those already disproportionately affected by poor air quality—more vulnerable to these harmful pollutants.