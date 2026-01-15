Uk children exposed to who-listed cancer-linked pesticide at local playgrounds

A concerning new investigation has revealed that children across the United Kingdom may be exposed to glyphosate, a controversial weedkiller classified as a probable human carcinogen, while playing in local parks and playgrounds. Environmental campaigners conducted testing at playground sites throughout London and surrounding counties, discovering traces of the chemical in areas where children regularly play.

The World Health Organization officially designated glyphosate as a probable carcinogen in 2015, yet British local authorities continue widespread use of glyphosate-based herbicides throughout public green spaces. According to campaigners, thousands of liters of these chemical treatments are still being applied annually across UK municipalities, raising serious questions about public health priorities and child safety protocols.

This revelation adds fuel to growing international pressure to severely restrict or ban glyphosate usage, particularly in areas frequented by vulnerable populations like children. The findings highlight a troubling disconnect between scientific health warnings and current municipal maintenance practices, as local councils apparently prioritize weed control over potential health risks.

The discovery comes at a critical time when environmental and health advocates are pushing for stricter regulations on pesticide use in public spaces. With mounting evidence linking glyphosate exposure to cancer risks, parents and community leaders are demanding immediate action to protect children from unnecessary chemical exposure during routine outdoor activities. The testing results underscore the urgent need for UK authorities to reassess their approach to public space maintenance and explore safer, non-toxic alternatives for vegetation management.