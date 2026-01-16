Alabama’s $14.5 billion data center project seeks to convert additional 900 acres of farmland to industrial use

A massive data center development in central Alabama is expanding its footprint, with plans to convert nearly 900 more acres of agricultural land for industrial use. Logistic Land Investment LLC, the company behind the $14.5 billion “Project Marvel” data center complex in Bessemer, will formally request rezoning approval from city officials to transform the farmland into light industrial property.

The rezoning request represents a significant expansion of what is already one of the largest proposed data center projects in the Southeast. District 7 City Council member Cleo King confirmed the development plans in a Wednesday interview, following a Tuesday briefing where the city attorney informed council members about the upcoming request and cautioned them to expect increased media attention.

The conversion of agricultural land for data center development highlights a growing trend across the United States, where tech companies are seeking large tracts of rural property to house the massive server farms that power cloud computing and digital services. While these projects often bring substantial economic investment and job opportunities to local communities, they also raise questions about land use priorities, environmental impacts, and the loss of agricultural capacity.

Data centers require enormous amounts of electricity for cooling and operations, making their environmental footprint a key consideration for communities weighing approval. The Bessemer project’s scale—valued at $14.5 billion—suggests it would rank among the nation’s largest data center facilities once completed, potentially serving major tech companies’ growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region.