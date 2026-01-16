Duke energy proposes 1,360-megawatt natural gas plant in north carolina despite climate concerns

Duke Energy is moving forward with plans to construct a massive natural gas power plant in western Davidson County, North Carolina, despite growing concerns about climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed 1,360-megawatt facility would be built on a 1,600-acre company-owned site located at 3714 Giles Road, approximately eight and a half miles west of Lexington near the Yadkin River.

The project requires approval from the North Carolina Utilities Commission before construction can begin. If greenlit, the plant would significantly increase the region’s carbon footprint by releasing substantial amounts of climate-heating greenhouse gases into the atmosphere annually. This development represents part of a broader fossil fuel expansion strategy by the powerful utility company.

Environmental advocates are raising red flags about both the climate implications and the lack of transparency surrounding the project’s exact specifications. Duke Energy has been notably secretive about specific details regarding the plant’s precise location and operational parameters, though investigative reporting has uncovered key information about the proposed site.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between energy infrastructure development and climate action goals. While natural gas is often promoted as a “cleaner” fossil fuel alternative to coal, environmental scientists emphasize that any new gas infrastructure will contribute to long-term greenhouse gas emissions at a time when rapid decarbonization is essential to address the climate crisis. The project’s fate now rests with state regulators who must weigh energy demands against environmental concerns.