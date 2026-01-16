Federal judge allows empire wind offshore project to resume construction after trump administration suspension

A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction that permits the Empire Wind offshore wind project to restart construction activities off the coast of Long Island, following a suspension ordered by the Trump administration in late December. The judicial decision allows work to continue while the legal case proceeds through the court system.

The Empire Wind project, which aims to generate clean energy from Atlantic Ocean winds, has faced multiple construction halts, making this the second time developers have been forced to suspend operations. The latest suspension came as part of broader policy shifts under the new administration, creating uncertainty for renewable energy projects across the United States.

“Empire Wind will now focus on safely restarting construction activities that were halted during the suspension period,” a project spokesperson stated. The offshore wind farm represents a significant component of New York’s ambitious clean energy goals and is expected to provide renewable electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes once operational.

The temporary injunction provides developers with legal protection to resume work while the underlying dispute moves through federal courts. However, the “for now” nature of the ruling underscores the ongoing legal uncertainty surrounding the project’s long-term future. The case highlights the broader tensions between federal policy changes and state-level renewable energy commitments, as New York continues to pursue aggressive offshore wind development despite potential federal headwinds.