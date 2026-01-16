Solar power races toward global energy dominance as the world enters solar-powered century

While headlines focus on daily energy policy debates, a much larger transformation is quietly reshaping the global power landscape: solar energy is rapidly moving toward dominance of the world’s energy system. According to energy analyst Dan Gearino, we have officially entered “the solar-powered century,” even though some governments and industries are still catching up to this reality.

The shift represents a fundamental change in how the world generates electricity. Solar installations are breaking records year after year, with costs plummeting to levels that make solar the cheapest form of electricity in many regions. This economic advantage, combined with improving storage technology and growing climate commitments, is accelerating solar’s march toward becoming the primary global energy source.

However, the transition isn’t happening uniformly. While some countries and regions are embracing solar at unprecedented rates, others remain heavily invested in fossil fuel infrastructure and are slower to recognize the shifting energy landscape. This creates a stark divide between early adopters who are positioning themselves as leaders in the new energy economy and those who risk being left behind.

The implications extend far beyond environmental benefits. Countries that successfully transition to solar-dominant energy systems stand to gain significant economic advantages, from energy independence to job creation in manufacturing and installation. As Gearino suggests, recognizing and adapting to this solar-powered future isn’t just an environmental imperative—it’s becoming an economic necessity for nations seeking long-term energy security and competitiveness.