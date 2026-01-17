Alabama mayor’s secret deal with data center developer sparks community outrage at town hall

A secretive non-disclosure agreement between a small Alabama town’s former mayor and a data center developer has ignited controversy among residents concerned about transparency and potential environmental impacts.

David Mitchell, the then-mayor of Columbiana, Alabama, signed the NDA with DigiPowerX without informing city council members or the public about the agreement’s existence. The undated document, uncovered through a public records request by Inside Climate News, prevented Mitchell from sharing any information that the data center developer considered confidential.

The secret agreement became a flashpoint during a heated town hall meeting where more than 100 frustrated residents confronted city officials and data center representatives. Data centers, while crucial for digital infrastructure, are notorious energy consumers that can strain local power grids and generate significant carbon emissions. These facilities typically require massive amounts of electricity for servers and cooling systems, raising environmental concerns in communities where they’re proposed.

The controversy highlights broader issues around corporate transparency and community input in development projects that could affect local resources and environment. Residents’ anger stems not only from being kept in the dark about potential development plans, but also from questions about what commitments or concessions may have been made without their knowledge. The incident underscores the importance of public participation in decisions that could impact a community’s environmental future, particularly when energy-intensive facilities like data centers are involved.