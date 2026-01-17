Climate change forces australian cyclist indoors as tour down under highlights environmental contradictions

As Adelaide prepares to host the prestigious Tour Down Under, Australia’s premier WorldTour cycling race, local cyclist Maeve Plouffe finds herself trapped in an uncomfortable irony. While international cycling stars will soon race through her hometown’s scenic routes, Plouffe is forced to train indoors due to increasingly extreme weather conditions—a stark reminder of the climate crisis affecting outdoor sports worldwide.

The contradiction is palpable: in October, traditionally a mild spring month in South Australia, Plouffe describes grueling indoor training sessions where sweat pools on the floor and condensation fogs the windows, while freezing conditions make outdoor cycling unbearable. Her heart rate spikes not from the sun’s heat, but from the artificial intensity of indoor training necessitated by unpredictable weather patterns.

This personal struggle reflects a broader environmental challenge facing sporting events globally. The Tour Down Under, which brings international attention and tourism to Adelaide, showcases Australia’s natural beauty and cycling culture. Yet the very climate conditions that once made the region ideal for outdoor cycling are becoming increasingly unreliable due to climate change.

Plouffe’s experience illustrates the growing disconnect between celebrating outdoor sports and confronting environmental realities. As she puts it, hosting the international cycling community feels like “welcoming friends to a house that is visibly on fire”—a powerful metaphor for Australia’s position as both a sporting destination and one of the countries most vulnerable to climate impacts. The event highlights the urgent need to address environmental concerns while maintaining the outdoor lifestyle that defines much of Australian culture.