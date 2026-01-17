Colorado’s iconic mountain views at risk as trump administration keeps coal plants running despite epa concerns

Residents of Colorado’s rapidly growing northern Front Range cities are losing their crystal-clear views of Longs Peak, the state’s iconic 14,000-foot summit in Rocky Mountain National Park, as air quality continues to deteriorate from coal plant emissions.

The Trump administration’s decision to keep coal-fired power plants operational in Colorado has sparked intense concern among environmental advocates, who warn of “massive” harm to both protected public lands and rural communities. The EPA recently rejected Colorado’s regional haze plan, highlighting the ongoing struggle between federal environmental regulations and the administration’s pro-coal energy policies.

On clear air days, Longs Peak—one of Colorado’s 58 “fourteeners” and the only one located within Rocky Mountain National Park—stands majestically visible against the horizon. But increasingly frequent poor air quality days shroud the mountain in a thick haze, robbing residents and visitors of one of the state’s most breathtaking natural landmarks.

Environmental advocates argue that the continued operation of aging coal plants not only degrades air quality in populated areas but also threatens the pristine wilderness areas that define Colorado’s natural heritage. The conflict represents a broader national tension between economic interests in coal-dependent communities and environmental protection efforts designed to preserve public lands and safeguard public health. As Colorado’s Front Range continues its rapid population growth, the stakes for maintaining clean air and protected viewsheds grow ever higher.