Federal judge blocks trump administration’s attempt to halt virginia offshore wind project

A federal judge has delivered another blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to curtail renewable energy projects, allowing Virginia’s largest offshore wind development to continue construction despite government attempts to shut it down.

U.S. District Court Judge Jamar K. Walker granted Dominion Energy a preliminary injunction on Friday, effectively pausing a stop-work order issued by the Trump administration’s Interior Department. The ruling permits the utility company to resume building its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project while the legal battle continues in court.

The decision represents the third time this week that federal courts have intervened to block the new administration from halting major clean energy initiatives. The pattern suggests growing judicial resistance to abrupt policy reversals that could impact billions of dollars in renewable energy investments and thousands of jobs in the emerging offshore wind sector.

Dominion Energy’s offshore wind project is a cornerstone of Virginia’s clean energy transition, designed to generate enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes while reducing the state’s reliance on fossil fuels. The project has already attracted significant investment and created numerous construction jobs along Virginia’s coast. The legal challenge highlights the ongoing tension between federal energy policy shifts and state-level commitments to renewable energy development, as utilities and environmental advocates push back against efforts to reverse the previous administration’s climate initiatives.