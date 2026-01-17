House republicans push to shield artificial stone industry from worker lawsuits despite rising silicosis deaths

A contentious House Judiciary subcommittee hearing has exposed a stark divide over how to address the growing health crisis in America’s engineered stone industry. While hundreds of workers have developed silicosis—a debilitating and often fatal lung disease caused by inhaling silica dust from artificial stone countertops—Republican lawmakers are advancing legislation that would grant manufacturers immunity from employee lawsuits.

The proposed bill has drawn sharp criticism from health experts and worker advocates, who argue that shielding companies from legal accountability will only worsen an already deadly situation. Silicosis, caused by prolonged exposure to crystalline silica dust during the cutting and fabrication of engineered stone countertops, has been entirely preventable through proper safety measures. Yet workers in this energy-intensive industry continue to fall ill at alarming rates.

During the hearing, Republicans characterized the lawsuits filed by injured workers as “opportunistic,” framing the issue as one of legal overreach rather than workplace safety. This perspective stands in marked contrast to mounting evidence that the industry has failed to adequately protect its workforce from known hazards. Public health experts warn that providing legal immunity to manufacturers would remove a crucial incentive for companies to implement proper safety protocols and invest in worker protection.

The debate highlights broader tensions over corporate accountability and worker rights in industries where occupational hazards pose serious health risks. As legislators weigh the competing interests of business protection versus worker safety, the lives of countless employees hang in the balance.