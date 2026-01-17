One year later: moss landing still recovering from massive battery fire that sent toxic plume across california coast

A twisted maze of charred steel and debris remains at the heart of California’s Moss Landing Power Plant, serving as a stark reminder of one of the world’s largest battery facility fires that erupted exactly one year ago. The massive blaze consumed thousands of lithium-ion batteries, creating a toxic plume that billowed heavy metals and dangerous chemicals across the scenic Monterey Bay coastline.

The fire, which burned for days, marked a sobering milestone in the risks associated with large-scale battery storage facilities—infrastructure that’s becoming increasingly critical as California pushes toward renewable energy goals. The facility, operated by Vistra Corp, was designed to store excess solar and wind energy to help stabilize the electrical grid during peak demand periods.

Today, cleanup efforts continue behind heavily guarded gates, with environmental crews working to assess and remediate contamination from the toxic smoke that spread across nearby communities. The incident has raised important questions about safety protocols at battery storage facilities, as these massive installations become more common across the United States. Local residents and environmental groups continue to monitor air and soil quality in the surrounding area, while investigators work to determine what caused the catastrophic failure.

The Moss Landing incident serves as a crucial case study for the renewable energy industry, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures as the nation rapidly expands its battery storage infrastructure to support the transition away from fossil fuels.