Spanish ‘garden of eden’ farm cultivates 500 rare citrus varieties to combat climate change

Hidden along Spain’s eastern coast lies what chef Matthew Slotover calls a “Garden of Eden” – a remarkable organic farm that could hold the key to citrus survival in our changing climate. The Todolí Citrus Foundation operates the world’s largest private citrus collection, carefully cultivating over 500 unique varieties that most people have never encountered.

This nonprofit venture goes far beyond the familiar oranges and lemons found in grocery stores. The foundation’s orchards burst with exotic specimens like Buddha’s hands (a fragrant, finger-like citrus), Japanese sudachi, Australian finger limes, aromatic bergamot, and tiny kumquats. Each variety represents a potential piece of the genetic puzzle needed to develop climate-resilient citrus crops.

The foundation’s mission extends beyond mere preservation. As climate change threatens traditional citrus-growing regions with shifting weather patterns, rising temperatures, and increased pest pressures, these rare varieties may contain crucial genetic traits for survival. Some species naturally resist diseases, tolerate drought, or thrive in different temperature ranges – characteristics that could be bred into commercial varieties.

For Chef Slotover, the farm provides an incredible palette of flavors and textures for his culinary creations. But the broader implications are far more significant. As agricultural biodiversity faces unprecedented threats worldwide, initiatives like the Todolí Citrus Foundation serve as living libraries, safeguarding genetic resources that may prove essential for feeding future generations. This Spanish sanctuary demonstrates how conservation efforts can simultaneously preserve culinary heritage and prepare agriculture for an uncertain climate future.