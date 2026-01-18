Trump administration’s withdrawal from 60+ climate treaties could reshape global environmental action

The Trump Administration has announced plans to withdraw the United States from more than 60 international treaties and organizations, with many focused on climate change and environmental protection. This sweeping move threatens to significantly alter America’s role in global climate action and could have far-reaching consequences for international environmental cooperation.

According to Inside Climate News Washington, D.C. bureau chief Marianne Lavelle, speaking with Living on Earth’s Jenni Doering, these withdrawals represent one of the most extensive pullbacks from international environmental commitments in recent history. The scope of the planned exits extends beyond high-profile agreements to include numerous specialized climate and environmental organizations that facilitate scientific research, policy coordination, and implementation of global environmental standards.

The implications extend well beyond international diplomacy. States and cities that have historically stepped up to fill federal leadership gaps on climate action now face additional challenges in operating independently. Unlike previous periods when subnational governments could more easily pursue their own environmental agendas, current political and legal landscapes may create new obstacles for state and local climate initiatives.

This development comes at a critical time when climate scientists emphasize the urgent need for coordinated global action to address rising temperatures and extreme weather events. The withdrawal from these treaties could potentially weaken international climate frameworks and reduce the United States’ influence in shaping global environmental policy, while placing greater pressure on other nations to maintain momentum on climate commitments.