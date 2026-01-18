Trump’s energy bill promise falls short as us household costs rise 6.7% in 2025

Despite campaign promises to cut American energy bills in half during his first year in office, President Donald Trump has fallen significantly short of this pledge as household energy costs continue climbing across the United States.

New data from the Energy Information Administration reveals that average household electricity bills jumped 6.7% in 2025 compared to the previous year, translating to an additional $116 in annual costs for typical American families. Natural gas bills also increased by 5.2%, adding further strain to household budgets already stretched by inflation.

The rising energy costs represent a stark contrast to Trump’s ambitious campaign commitment, which resonated strongly with voters concerned about their monthly utility expenses. Some states experienced even steeper increases than the national average, leaving families in those regions facing particularly challenging financial pressures.

The failure to deliver on energy cost reductions highlights the complex nature of energy markets, which are influenced by factors including global commodity prices, infrastructure investments, weather patterns, and regulatory policies. While presidents can influence energy policy through various mechanisms, rapidly achieving dramatic price reductions proves challenging given the intricate web of market forces at play. As American households continue grappling with higher energy bills, the gap between campaign promises and economic reality underscores the difficulty of translating political pledges into immediate relief for consumers’ wallets.