Zoo keeper’s robotic vaccination machine could help fight bovine tb in wild badgers

A creative solution born from a shy tiger’s vaccination needs at London Zoo could potentially revolutionize wildlife disease management across the UK. Tony Cholerton, a zookeeper with a background in motorcycle engineering, developed the innovative “Robovacc” machine after encountering an unusual challenge with Cinta, a timid young tiger who refused to eat when human keepers were present.

The problem seemed insurmountable: how could zoo staff safely vaccinate an animal that became too stressed to function around humans? Drawing on his engineering expertise, Cholerton designed an automated vaccination system that could deliver essential immunizations without requiring direct human contact, eliminating the trauma and stress that traditional vaccination methods might cause sensitive animals.

While Robovacc initially solved London Zoo’s tiger dilemma, Cholerton now believes his invention could address a much larger environmental and agricultural challenge. The machine could potentially be adapted to vaccinate wild badgers against bovine tuberculosis, a persistent disease that has plagued British farming communities for decades. Current TB control programs often rely on controversial culling practices, making Cholerton’s automated vaccination approach a potentially game-changing alternative.

The innovation represents a promising intersection of animal welfare, public health, and conservation technology. If successfully deployed in the field, robotic vaccination systems could offer a more humane and efficient method for protecting both wildlife populations and livestock from infectious diseases, while reducing the stress and safety risks associated with traditional wildlife management approaches.