Indonesia sues six companies for $284 million over deforestation linked to deadly floods that killed over 1,100

Indonesia’s environment ministry has filed lawsuits against six companies, demanding $284 million in damages for alleged environmental destruction that contributed to catastrophic floods and landslides in late 2025. The legal action comes after Cyclone Senyar triggered devastating natural disasters in November that claimed more than 1,100 lives across Sumatra, Indonesia’s main western island.

Following the tragedy, environmental investigators launched a comprehensive review of 70 companies operating in the affected region to determine whether corporate activities worsened the disaster’s impact. The investigation revealed that six companies had allegedly cleared 2,516 hectares (6,217 acres) of critical rainforest, particularly around the ecologically important Batang Toru and Garoga watersheds in North Sumatra province.

“Based on expert studies, alleged environmental damage was found around the Garoga watershed and the Batang Toru watershed,” explained Dodi Kurniawan, director of environmental dispute resolution at the ministry, during a January 15 press conference in Jakarta. Satellite imagery dramatically illustrates the environmental damage, showing patches of bare soil that suddenly appeared after the extreme rainfall event in areas that were previously covered by dense rainforest.

The Batang Toru region is particularly significant as it serves as habitat for the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan. This legal action represents Indonesia’s effort to hold corporations accountable for environmental practices that may have amplified the severity of natural disasters through deforestation and watershed degradation.