Japan prepares to restart world’s largest nuclear plant 15 years after fukushima disaster

Japan is moving forward with plans to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world’s largest nuclear facility, as the country doubles down on nuclear energy as a cornerstone of its future energy strategy. The massive complex in Niigata prefecture, which can generate 8.2 gigawatts of electricity from its seven reactors—enough to power millions of homes—has been dormant since the 2011 Fukushima disaster that reshaped Japan’s relationship with nuclear power.

Construction activity is intensifying around the heavily secured 4.2-square-kilometer facility on Japan’s Sea coast. Workers are widening access roads while trucks stream through guarded entrances surrounded by razor wire fencing. The plant’s reactors stand against the backdrop of snow-capped Mount Yoneyama, visible only from a nearby beach where police patrol cars monitor visitors.

However, Japan’s nuclear renaissance faces significant public skepticism. Local residents harbor deep concerns about the facility’s vulnerability to natural disasters, including tsunamis and earthquakes that could trigger another catastrophic meltdown. Questions about adequate evacuation procedures remain a major sticking point for communities that witnessed the devastating aftermath of Fukushima.

The restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa represents a critical test of Japan’s commitment to nuclear power as it seeks to balance energy security, climate goals, and public safety. While the government views nuclear energy as essential for reducing carbon emissions and ensuring energy independence, convincing earthquake-prone coastal communities to embrace the technology again remains a formidable challenge that could determine the future of Japan’s energy landscape.