Oklahoma and utah lawmakers push bills to shield oil companies from climate lawsuits

Republican legislators in Oklahoma and Utah are advancing bills designed to protect fossil fuel companies from climate accountability lawsuits, marking the latest effort by oil-producing states to shield the industry from legal challenges over their role in global warming.

The Oklahoma proposal would ban most civil lawsuits against oil companies related to climate change unless plaintiffs can prove violations of specific environmental or labor laws. Utah’s similar bill would block litigation over climate emissions unless courts find defendants violated existing statutes or permits. These measures aim to prevent the states from joining a growing wave of climate litigation that has seen over 70 cities, states, and local governments sue major oil companies for allegedly deceiving the public about climate risks.

The bills reflect a broader coordinated campaign by fossil fuel interests to secure legal protections nationwide. Last year, 16 Republican attorneys general urged federal officials to provide liability shields for oil companies, while industry giants like ConocoPhillips and the American Petroleum Institute lobbied Congress on similar legislation. “These proposals are clearly part of a larger coordinated effort to strip communities and states of their right to hold Big Oil accountable,” said Richard Wiles of the Center for Climate Integrity.

Legal experts warn the measures could face constitutional challenges if enacted and represent a significant threat to democratic accountability. The bills come as the fossil fuel industry faces increasing legal pressure, with advances in climate attribution science making it easier to link extreme weather events to corporate actions. As former Washington Governor Jay Inslee noted, these efforts attempt to deny Americans access to the jury system, a cornerstone of democratic justice.