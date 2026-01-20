Powerful geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights to southern us states monday night

Sky watchers across North America may be in for a spectacular treat Monday night, as intense geomagnetic storms could push the aurora borealis much further south than usual, potentially making the northern lights visible across the southern United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued forecasts indicating that auroras could be visible throughout Canada and across much of the northern tier of US states, with the dazzling light display possibly extending even further south than typical viewing zones. This rare opportunity comes as Earth experiences a major disturbance in its magnetic field, triggered by intense solar activity.

According to Shawn Dahl, service coordinator at NOAA’s space weather center, the enhanced aurora visibility is the result of powerful geomagnetic and solar radiation storms currently affecting our planet. These storms occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field, creating the colorful light displays typically confined to polar regions.

For residents in areas unaccustomed to aurora sightings, this presents an extraordinary chance to witness one of nature’s most breathtaking phenomena. The storms causing this expanded aurora activity also highlight the dynamic relationship between solar weather and Earth’s magnetic environment – a reminder of how space weather events can create both stunning natural displays and potential impacts on technology and communications systems.