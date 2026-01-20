Real estate industry pressures zillow to remove climate risk data, leaving homebuyers in the dark

In a concerning development for climate transparency, Zillow quietly removed its climate risk assessment feature in November after facing pressure from California’s powerful real estate industry. The tool, which helped potential homebuyers understand their exposure to floods, wildfires, and extreme heat, was scrubbed from the nation’s most popular real estate platform following complaints from brokers and agents worried about negative impacts on property values.

The decision came after the California Regional Multiple Listing Service, which provides crucial property databases to real estate professionals, pushed back against the climate risk disclosures. Industry representatives feared that displaying data about mounting environmental threats would discourage buyers and potentially depress home prices in vulnerable areas.

However, climate expert Neil Matouka is fighting to restore this critical information, arguing that prospective buyers have a fundamental right to understand the climate risks they may face. His efforts highlight a growing tension between economic interests and public safety as climate change intensifies across California and beyond.

The removal of climate risk data represents a significant step backward in climate transparency at a time when such information is becoming increasingly vital. With California experiencing more frequent and severe wildfires, flooding, and heat waves, homebuyers are left to navigate these risks without easily accessible data that was once readily available on the platform most Americans use to search for homes.