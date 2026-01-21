Social media influencer teams with scientists to save thailand’s vanishing dugongs from extinction

In the waters off Thailand, an unlikely partnership is emerging in the fight to save one of the country’s most endangered marine species. Theerasak “Pop” Saksritawee, a social media influencer turned amateur conservationist, has formed a unique collaboration with marine biologists at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre to protect Thailand’s critically endangered dugong population.

These gentle sea mammals, often called “sea cows,” face mounting threats as fatalities continue to rise across Thai waters. Pop has become an essential part of conservation efforts, using drone technology to track dugong movements and monitor their behavior alongside professional scientists. His work extends beyond observation to hands-on habitat restoration, focusing on protecting and replanting the seagrass meadows that serve as the dugongs’ primary food source and are rapidly disappearing due to coastal development and environmental degradation.

What sets Pop apart is his ability to bridge the gap between complex marine science and public understanding. Through his social media platforms, he translates scientific research into accessible content for thousands of followers, raising awareness about the urgent threats facing dugongs. His messaging highlights the interconnected dangers of climate change, pollution, and habitat destruction that are pushing these ancient marine mammals toward extinction.

The collaboration represents a new model of conservation work, combining traditional scientific methods with modern digital outreach. As Thailand’s dugong population dwindles, Pop’s race against time demonstrates how social media can become a powerful tool for environmental advocacy, potentially making the difference between species survival and permanent loss of these remarkable creatures from Thai waters.