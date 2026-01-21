Thai social media influencer teams up with scientists to save critically endangered dugongs from extinction

In the waters off Thailand, an unlikely conservation hero is emerging from the world of social media. Theerasak ‘Pop’ Saksritawee, an amateur conservationist turned environmental influencer, has developed an extraordinary connection with one of Southeast Asia’s most threatened marine species: the dugong. These gentle sea mammals, often called “sea cows,” are facing a dire extinction crisis as their numbers continue to plummet.

Pop has transformed his passion into purposeful action by partnering with marine biologists at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre. Using drone technology, he helps scientists monitor dugong populations and track their movements across Thai waters. But his conservation work extends beyond surveillance—Pop is actively involved in restoring the seagrass meadows that serve as the dugongs’ primary food source and critical habitat.

What sets Pop apart is his ability to bridge the gap between complex marine science and public understanding. Through his social media platforms, he translates intricate research findings into accessible content for thousands of followers, creating widespread awareness about the mounting threats facing dugongs. His online advocacy highlights the devastating impact of climate change, marine pollution, and habitat destruction on these ancient creatures.

As dugong fatalities continue to rise, Pop’s race against time has become increasingly urgent. His unique combination of grassroots conservation work and digital storytelling represents a new model for environmental activism—one that could determine whether Thailand’s dugongs survive or become another casualty of human impact on marine ecosystems.