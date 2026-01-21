Thailand’s dugong population plummets by half as marine mammals mysteriously disappear from andaman coast

Thailand’s Andaman coast, once home to one of the world’s few viable dugong populations, is experiencing an alarming crisis as half of these gentle marine mammals have vanished from local waters. The region, which had been a rare success story for dugong conservation, is now grappling with the mysterious disappearance of these endangered “sea cows.”

On the shores of Tang Khen Bay, researchers and conservationists are desperately searching for survivors like Miracle, a local dugong whose recent return offers a glimmer of hope amid the devastation. Using drone technology, scientists scan the murky waters beyond coral reefs, hoping to spot the distinctive grey shapes of remaining dugongs in their seagrass feeding grounds.

The crisis began when dead dugongs started washing ashore along Thailand’s western coast, marking a dramatic reversal for what had been considered one of the species’ last strongholds. Dugongs, which are related to manatees and can live up to 70 years, are particularly vulnerable to environmental changes due to their slow reproduction rate and dependence on specific seagrass habitats.

The disappearance of Thailand’s dugongs represents more than just a local conservation tragedy—it signals a potential global crisis for a species already facing extinction. With fewer than 100,000 dugongs remaining worldwide, the loss of a major population center like the Andaman coast could push these magnificent marine mammals closer to the brink of extinction, making each surviving individual like Miracle all the more precious.