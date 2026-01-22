Congress refuses funding for trump administration’s new us wildland fire service despite $6.5 billion request

The Trump administration’s ambitious plan to overhaul federal wildfire management has hit a major roadblock on Capitol Hill. Last week, the administration established the US Wildland Fire Service, a new agency designed to consolidate all Department of the Interior firefighting operations under a single umbrella organization. However, Congress has delivered a clear vote of no confidence by refusing to fund the initiative.

In spending bills approved Thursday, neither the House nor Senate allocated any money for the newly created wildfire agency, effectively rejecting the administration’s $6.5 billion funding request. This bipartisan snub suggests lawmakers have serious reservations about the proposed restructuring of federal fire management, though the specific concerns behind their decision remain unclear.

Despite the funding freeze, the Interior Department appears undeterred and plans to move forward with implementing the new agency structure. This sets up a potential clash between the executive branch’s vision for wildfire management reform and Congress’s purse strings, which ultimately control federal spending.

The funding dispute comes at a critical time when wildfires continue to pose escalating threats to communities and ecosystems across the American West. With fire seasons growing longer and more destructive due to climate change and decades of fire suppression policies, effective federal coordination of firefighting resources has become increasingly vital. The standoff raises questions about how the government will adapt its wildfire response capabilities to meet these mounting challenges.