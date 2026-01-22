Federal court strikes down forest service rule that bypassed environmental reviews for large-scale logging operations

A federal court in Oregon has dealt a significant blow to the U.S. Forest Service’s logging practices, ruling that a decades-old regulation used to clear tens of thousands of acres of public forest land was created and applied unlawfully. The decision, handed down last week by the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, invalidates the controversial rule nationwide and could reshape how federal agencies approach forest management.

The Forest Service had been using what’s known as a “categorical exclusion” to bypass required environmental reviews for timber harvesting projects, claiming these operations were necessary for wildfire risk reduction and habitat improvement. This regulatory shortcut allowed the agency to fast-track logging operations without the comprehensive environmental assessments typically required under federal law. However, the judge found that the Forest Service failed to make a “reasoned decision” when implementing this exclusion, essentially ruling that the agency cut corners in its decision-making process.

The court’s ruling represents a major victory for environmental groups who have long argued that the Forest Service was using wildfire prevention as justification for commercial logging operations that may actually increase fire risk and harm ecosystems. With this categorical exclusion now struck down, the Forest Service will be required to conduct full environmental reviews for future timber harvests, potentially slowing or preventing projects that cannot demonstrate clear environmental benefits. The decision could have far-reaching implications for forest management practices across the United States, forcing federal agencies to provide stronger scientific justification for large-scale tree removal projects.