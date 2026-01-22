Tiny falcons boost food safety on michigan cherry farms by controlling disease-carrying birds

Each spring, American kestrels—North America’s smallest falcons—return to their nesting grounds in northern Michigan’s cherry-growing region, where they’re proving to be unlikely allies in the fight against foodborne illness. These diminutive raptors, scientifically known as Falco sparverius, spend their days hunting small prey throughout the sprawling orchards, providing benefits that extend far beyond their own survival.

A new study reveals that the presence of these agile hunters may significantly reduce the risk of food contamination from harmful pathogens. The kestrels’ natural hunting behavior helps control populations of other bird species that can carry dangerous bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella—pathogens that pose serious threats to food safety when they contaminate crops through droppings or direct contact.

While American kestrels are already naturally abundant on Michigan’s cherry farms, researchers suggest their role as biological pest controllers could be enhanced through targeted conservation efforts. The findings highlight a promising example of how working with nature’s existing systems can address modern agricultural challenges without relying solely on chemical interventions.

This research adds to growing evidence that biodiversity on farms provides tangible economic and health benefits. By protecting and encouraging kestrel populations, cherry growers may be able to reduce food safety risks while supporting local wildlife—a win-win approach that demonstrates how environmental conservation and agricultural productivity can work hand in hand.