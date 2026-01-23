Award-winning environmental journalist christine spolar promoted to associate publisher at inside climate news

Inside Climate News, a leading environmental journalism organization, has promoted veteran journalist Christine Spolar to the newly created role of associate publisher. The appointment marks a significant milestone for both Spolar and the organization as it continues to expand its coverage of climate and environmental issues.

Spolar, an accomplished journalist, producer, and editor with numerous awards to her name, has been working as an editor in Inside Climate News’s newsroom for over a year. Her promotion reflects the organization’s confidence in her abilities and its commitment to strengthening its leadership team during a period of growth.

In her new position, Spolar will take on expanded responsibilities beyond editorial work. She will spearhead fundraising efforts crucial to the nonprofit organization’s sustainability and growth, help lead Inside Climate News’s developing fundraising team, and oversee special projects that advance the organization’s mission of delivering critical environmental journalism.

The creation of this associate publisher role signals Inside Climate News’s strategic focus on building robust institutional support for its journalism. As climate change continues to dominate headlines and public discourse, environmental news organizations like Inside Climate News play an increasingly vital role in providing accurate, in-depth reporting on environmental issues. Spolar’s transition from newsroom editor to associate publisher demonstrates the organization’s commitment to leveraging experienced journalism professionals in leadership roles that can drive both editorial excellence and organizational sustainability.