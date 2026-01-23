Indonesia revokes 28 company licenses after deadly floods devastate critically endangered orangutan population

The Indonesian government has revoked licenses for 28 companies following violations of forestry regulations in provinces that experienced catastrophic flooding in November. The devastating natural disaster, triggered by a rare equatorial cyclone, unleashed widespread landslides across northern Sumatra and claimed approximately 1,200 human lives.

Beyond the human tragedy, the flooding has dealt a severe blow to one of the world’s most critically endangered species. The disaster decimated local orangutan populations that were already teetering on the brink of extinction, with fewer than 800 individuals estimated to exist before the cyclone struck. These great apes, found only in the rainforests of Sumatra and Borneo, now face an even more precarious future as their remaining habitat has been further destroyed.

The license revocations appear to be linked to the companies’ role in environmental degradation that may have worsened the flooding’s impact. Deforestation and poor land management practices can significantly increase flood risks by removing natural barriers and disrupting water flow patterns. However, questions remain about the government’s commitment to enforcement, as officials have not clarified whether these revocations are permanent or how strictly they will be implemented.

This action represents a critical test of Indonesia’s environmental policies, particularly as the nation struggles to balance economic development with conservation of its rapidly disappearing rainforests. The fate of the surviving orangutans—and the effectiveness of these regulatory measures—will likely depend on sustained government action and international conservation support in the coming months.