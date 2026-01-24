Australian man wins “world’s ugliest lawn” contest to champion water conservation and natural gardening

Jarno Coone of Kyneton, Victoria, has claimed an unusual honor: winner of the international “world’s ugliest lawn” competition. But according to Coone, his wild, unkempt garden isn’t really ugly at all—it’s an environmental statement that challenges conventional landscaping norms.

Rather than meticulously manicured grass that requires constant watering and maintenance, Coone deliberately allows his lawn to grow naturally. This approach, while earning him playful mockery from neighbors in his regional Victorian town, serves a much deeper purpose than simple neglect. “I really do believe it is better for the environment,” Coone explains, emphasizing that his unconventional gardening philosophy centers on water conservation and ecological harmony.

The competition, which celebrates homeowners who resist pressure to maintain perfect lawns, highlights a growing environmental movement. Traditional lawn care consumes enormous amounts of water, fertilizers, and fossil fuels through constant mowing, creating significant environmental impacts. Coone’s “ugly” lawn, by contrast, supports local wildlife, requires no irrigation, and eliminates carbon emissions from lawn equipment.

“I’m proud to get the message out there for water conservation and living more harmoniously with nature,” Coone says. His victory demonstrates how individual choices can challenge societal expectations while promoting sustainability. As climate change intensifies water scarcity concerns globally, Coone’s approach offers a practical example of how homeowners can reduce their environmental footprint—even if it means embracing a lawn that neighbors might consider an eyesore.