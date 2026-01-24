Finnish reindeer herders face devastating wolf attacks along russian border, blame ukraine war for record deaths

A crisis is unfolding along Finland’s remote Russian border, where traditional reindeer herding—a practice passed down through generations—faces an unprecedented threat. In 2023, wolves killed more than 2,100 reindeer in Finland, marking a devastating blow to herders who depend on these animals for their livelihood.

Juha Kujala, a 54-year-old herder whose family has practiced reindeer husbandry for generations, exemplifies the struggle facing his community. Each spring, Kujala releases his reindeer into the wilderness along the 830-mile Finnish-Russian border, where they traditionally graze on lichens, grass, and mushrooms before returning home in December. However, since 2022, this ancient cycle has been disrupted by gruesome discoveries of reindeer skeletons scattered across the forest floor.

Many herders, including Kujala, believe the attacking wolves are crossing over from Russia, though wildlife officials caution that definitive proof of the animals’ origins remains elusive. The timing of increased wolf attacks—coinciding with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022—has led some to theorize that the war may have disrupted normal wildlife patterns or border monitoring activities.

This environmental crisis highlights how geopolitical conflicts can have unexpected ecological consequences, threatening not only wildlife populations but also indigenous ways of life that have survived for centuries. As Finnish authorities grapple with finding solutions, reindeer herders face an uncertain future, never knowing how many of their animals will survive the seasonal migration that defines their traditional livelihood.