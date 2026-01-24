Harvard expert reveals hidden economic toll of fossil fuel pollution on public health

A groundbreaking discussion between Living on Earth’s Steve Curwood and Dr. Vanessa Kerry from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health sheds new light on the devastating financial consequences of ignoring fossil fuel pollution’s impact on human health. The conversation builds on decades of research, including Harvard’s landmark Six Cities study from the 1990s, which first definitively linked coal power plant emissions to serious health problems in surrounding communities.

Dr. Kerry’s research reveals that the true cost of fossil fuel pollution extends far beyond environmental damage—it creates a cascade of economic losses through increased healthcare expenses, reduced productivity, and premature deaths. The toxic air pollutants and climate-altering greenhouse gases released by burning coal, oil, and gas don’t just harm the planet; they slice through corporate profits and strain public budgets as communities grapple with rising rates of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and other pollution-related health conditions.

The Harvard expert emphasizes that these health impacts represent a massive hidden subsidy to the fossil fuel industry, as society bears the medical costs while companies reap the profits. This economic burden disproportionately affects vulnerable communities, creating a cycle where environmental injustice compounds financial inequality. The interview highlights how addressing fossil fuel pollution isn’t just an environmental imperative—it’s an economic necessity that could save billions in healthcare costs while protecting the most at-risk populations from preventable illness and death.