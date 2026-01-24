Northern england should lead uk’s net zero strategy, labour leaders tell chancellor

Labour politicians are calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to prioritize Northern England in the UK’s climate strategy, pointing to new research showing the region’s economy is more dependent on clean energy industries than the national average.

Labour peer Julie Elliott emphasized that the north must be placed “front and centre” of the Treasury’s green growth plans, highlighting the region’s outsized role in the country’s net zero transition. The data reveals that clean energy and low-carbon industries contribute a higher percentage of economic output in Northern England compared to the UK as a whole, making the region a natural hub for climate action.

The push comes amid growing political concerns within Labour about the potential threat posed by the Reform party, which leaders fear could dismantle green industries if it gains power. This has added urgency to calls for solidifying the north’s position as a clean energy powerhouse while Labour remains in government.

Northern England has emerged as a key battleground for the UK’s climate ambitions, with the region hosting significant renewable energy projects, green manufacturing, and emerging technologies like carbon capture and storage. The economic data suggests that investing in the north’s clean energy sector could deliver both environmental progress and regional economic growth, aligning with the government’s dual goals of achieving net zero emissions and leveling up traditionally industrial areas.

The recommendation reflects broader debates about how to distribute climate investment across the UK while building political support for the net zero transition.