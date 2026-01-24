Royal horticultural society launches emergency water conservation plans as uk gardens face climate crisis

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is taking decisive action to safeguard Britain’s beloved gardens against an increasingly water-scarce future, announcing comprehensive emergency measures to combat what the charity calls the “new normal” of climate change.

Following severe drought conditions that struck the UK last year, the RHS revealed Saturday that it will significantly expand water capture and storage infrastructure across its five flagship public gardens in England throughout 2026. The environmental charity’s ambitious investment plan represents a critical shift toward sustainable water management as traditional gardening practices face unprecedented challenges from extreme weather patterns.

The initiative comes as water shortages threaten to derail broader environmental goals across Britain, with recent studies highlighting the urgent need for adaptive strategies in both public and private green spaces. The RHS is positioning itself as a leader in demonstrating practical solutions that everyday gardeners can implement in their own plots.

Beyond protecting its own renowned gardens, the RHS is actively encouraging British gardeners nationwide to prepare for water scarcity by adopting drought-resistant planting strategies and installing rainwater harvesting systems. The charity’s emergency response signals a broader recognition that traditional horticulture must evolve rapidly to survive climate change impacts, making water conservation not just an environmental priority but an essential survival strategy for maintaining the UK’s cherished garden heritage in an era of increasing environmental uncertainty.