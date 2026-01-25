Climate change transforms greenland’s waters into fishing goldmine, making territory too valuable to sell

While President Trump recently claimed that Greenland was surrounded by Chinese destroyers and Russian submarines, the reality on the water tells a very different story. The only significant fleet operating in Greenland’s waters consists of nearly 4,000 fishermen pursuing a lucrative catch of northern prawns, Greenland halibut, and Atlantic cod.

As the president pursues what some describe as 19th-century territorial ambitions, Greenland’s true strategic value lies beneath the surface of its warming waters. Climate change has triggered an unprecedented fishing boom that is transforming the Arctic territory’s economy and making it virtually impossible for Denmark to consider selling.

Rising ocean temperatures have shifted fish populations northward, creating new fishing opportunities in previously ice-bound waters. This climate-driven transformation has turned Greenland’s fishing grounds into some of the world’s most productive, generating substantial revenue for both local communities and the Danish Kingdom, which maintains responsibility for the territory.

The fishing industry’s explosive growth represents a fascinating intersection of climate change and geopolitics. While melting ice caps elsewhere signal environmental crisis, Greenland has found itself benefiting from warmer waters that attract commercially valuable fish species. This economic windfall provides the territory with increasing financial independence and strategic importance, making any potential sale far more complicated than simple real estate negotiations. The underwater wealth swimming in Greenland’s waters may prove more valuable than any land-based resources, creating a new form of “blue economy” that could reshape Arctic geopolitics for decades to come.