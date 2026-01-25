The ocean crisis: climate change’s multi-trillion-dollar blind spot

Despite covering 70% of Earth’s surface and absorbing 90% of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases, our oceans remain surprisingly absent from mainstream climate change discussions. This oversight represents more than just a gap in public awareness—it’s a costly miscalculation that could be undermining our entire approach to addressing the climate crisis.

The oceans serve as Earth’s primary climate regulator, preventing dramatic temperature spikes on land and acting as a massive heat sink for our warming planet. Without this oceanic buffer, the temperature increases we’re experiencing would be far more severe. Yet policymakers, media coverage, and even climate action plans frequently focus primarily on atmospheric changes while giving minimal attention to marine impacts.

This blind spot comes with serious economic consequences. Research indicates that ignoring ocean damage in climate calculations nearly doubles the true cost of climate change, creating a multi-trillion-dollar gap in our understanding of the crisis’s full scope. When we fail to account for ocean acidification, rising sea levels, disrupted marine ecosystems, and the collapse of ocean-dependent industries, we’re essentially planning our climate response with incomplete data.

The implications extend beyond economics to human survival itself. Billions of people depend on oceans for food, livelihoods, and coastal protection. As we continue to treat ocean health as secondary to atmospheric concerns, we risk overlooking critical solutions and underestimating the true scale of adaptation and mitigation efforts needed to address climate change effectively.