Salesian priest josé zanardini dies at 83 after decades defending indigenous rights in paraguay’s chaco

Father José Zanardini, a Salesian priest and anthropologist who dedicated nearly five decades to supporting Indigenous communities in Paraguay, died on January 19th at age 83. His death marks the end of a remarkable career that challenged traditional missionary approaches by prioritizing Indigenous autonomy over conversion.

Born in Brescia, Italy, in 1942, Zanardini initially studied engineering before answering a religious calling that led him to Paraguay in 1978. Recognizing the complex dynamics between missionaries and Indigenous peoples, he pursued a doctorate in social anthropology in England, understanding that effective advocacy required deep cultural knowledge rather than imposing outside beliefs.

Zanardini focused much of his work among the Ayoreo people in the Gran Chaco, a vast lowland region where some Indigenous groups remain in voluntary isolation while others navigate forced contact with modern society. His approach represented a departure from historical missionary practices that often resulted in cultural destruction, land seizures, and forced settlement. Instead, he used his anthropological training to document languages, traditions, and worldviews while advocating for Indigenous rights.

His dual role as priest and scholar reflected broader tensions in South America, where missionaries have historically served as both protectors and agents of cultural assimilation. Zanardini’s legacy demonstrates how religious and scientific work can support Indigenous self-determination rather than undermine it. In the Gran Chaco, where “contact” between Indigenous peoples and outsiders continues to evolve, his respectful approach offers a model for future engagement that prioritizes Indigenous voices and choices over external agendas.