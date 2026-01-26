Tech giants launch multi-million dollar pr campaign to counter growing opposition to data centers

As community resistance to data center development intensifies across the United States, the tech industry is spending millions on advertising campaigns to reshape public perception of these massive energy-consuming facilities. Industry-backed groups like Virginia Connects have invested at least $700,000 in digital marketing, flooding airwaves with ads promising clean energy investments, job creation, and lower electricity bills for residents.

However, the reality behind these marketing claims tells a different story. Research from multiple sources, including the University of Michigan and Good Jobs First, reveals that data centers actually generate far fewer permanent jobs than other industries. Studies show developers receive over a million dollars in state subsidies for every permanent job created, with investment requirements nearly 100 times higher than comparable positions in manufacturing or warehousing. “Data centers are the extreme of hyper-capital intensity,” explains researcher Greg LeRoy. “Once they’re built, the number of people monitoring them is really small.”

The PR blitz comes as nearly 200 community groups nationwide have mobilized against data center expansion, citing concerns over water depletion, electrical grid strain, and air pollution. These grassroots efforts have successfully blocked or delayed 20 projects worth $98 billion in potential investment. Companies like Meta are now spending millions on TV advertisements targeting policymakers in Washington D.C. and Sacramento, promoting data centers as solutions for struggling rural communities.

The backlash has created political consequences, with Virginia’s new governor winning election partly on promises to regulate the industry. Despite the expensive marketing campaigns, public opinion remains skeptical—73 percent of Virginians blame data centers for rising electricity costs, suggesting the industry’s rebranding efforts face an uphill battle.