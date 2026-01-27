Alabama judge orders quarry closure after nine years of community environmental battles

After nearly a decade of environmental and quality-of-life disputes, an Alabama judge has temporarily shut down quarry operations that residents say have been devastating their rural community. The ruling brings relief to families in the unincorporated Belle Mina area of north Alabama, who have endured years of dust, noise, disruptive lighting, and heavy truck traffic from the industrial operation.

Brad and Brittney Vice exemplify the community’s struggle. The couple moved to Belle Mina nine years ago to raise their family in Brittney’s great-grandparents’ historic home, welcoming their first child there two years ago. What should have been an idyllic rural setting became what Brad Vice describes as a “nightmare” due to the quarry’s environmental impacts on their neighborhood.

The court’s decision doesn’t permanently close the facility, but it establishes strict conditions the quarry must meet before resuming operations. The company will be required to relocate its rock crushing operations, which have been blanketing nearby properties with dust particles. Additionally, the quarry must implement comprehensive mitigation measures to address the noise pollution, industrial lighting, and constant stream of heavy trucks that have disrupted the formerly quiet agricultural community.

This case highlights the ongoing tension between industrial development and residential environmental rights, particularly in rural areas where zoning protections may be limited. For the Vice family and their neighbors, the judge’s ruling represents a crucial victory in their fight to preserve their community’s livability and environmental health.