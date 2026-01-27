Climate-fueled winter storm puts trump administration’s weakened fema to the test

A massive winter storm has swept across the eastern United States, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, canceling thousands of flights, and creating widespread travel chaos. The disaster marks the first major test for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the second Trump administration—an agency that finds itself in a precarious position as climate change makes extreme weather events increasingly severe and unpredictable.

The timing couldn’t be more challenging for FEMA. President Trump has publicly stated his intention to eliminate the federal disaster response agency, and the organization has already lost significant capacity compared to just one year ago. This winter storm, intensified by global warming patterns that are making weather events more extreme and harder to predict, highlights the growing disconnect between America’s escalating climate risks and its disaster preparedness capabilities.

Climate scientists have long warned that global warming doesn’t just mean hotter summers—it fundamentally alters weather systems, creating more intense storms, unprecedented precipitation patterns, and extreme temperature swings. Winter storms are becoming more powerful and erratic, capable of delivering devastating impacts across vast geographic areas, as this latest event demonstrates.

The situation raises critical questions about America’s readiness to handle climate-driven disasters at a time when such events are becoming both more frequent and more destructive. With FEMA’s future uncertain and its current resources diminished, communities across the country may find themselves increasingly vulnerable to the escalating impacts of our changing climate.