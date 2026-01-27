Texas town fights high-voltage power lines that threaten endangered warblers and dinosaur valley state park

In the heart of Texas Hill Country, a conservation battle is brewing that pits the state’s booming energy demands against one of North America’s rarest birds. The golden-cheeked warbler, a small songbird with a distinctive bright yellow face, makes an epic journey from Mexico’s highlands each spring to nest exclusively in the mature ashe juniper trees of Central Texas—and nowhere else on Earth.

Now this endangered species faces a new threat as state regulators prepare to decide whether a proposed high-voltage transmission line can encircle portions of Dinosaur Valley State Park near Glen Rose, Texas. The power line project has sparked fierce opposition from local residents and conservationists who argue that Texas’ rapid growth shouldn’t come at the expense of critical wildlife habitat.

The golden-cheeked warbler’s story illustrates the broader environmental challenges facing Texas as it races to meet surging electricity demands. These remarkable birds demonstrate extraordinary site fidelity, often returning to the exact same cedar trees year after year to build their nests. The species relies entirely on the distinctive ecosystem of Central Texas’ savanna-woodlands, making habitat preservation crucial for their survival.

The regulatory decision will test whether Texas can balance its economic expansion with protecting irreplaceable natural resources. As the state continues its unprecedented growth, the Glen Rose controversy represents a pivotal moment that could set important precedents for how future development projects navigate around sensitive ecosystems and the endangered species that depend on them.