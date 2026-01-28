Alabama congressman targets modern gas cans in environmental regulation battle

U.S. Representative Barry Moore, a Republican from Alabama who is positioned to potentially secure a Senate seat, has launched an unlikely crusade against modern gas can designs through proposed federal legislation dubbed “Make the Gas Can Great Again.”

Moore’s initiative stems from widespread consumer frustration with current gas can requirements mandated by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Since 2009, federal rules have required gas cans to include spill-proof spouts and automatic shut-off mechanisms designed to reduce harmful vapor emissions and prevent environmental contamination. While these safety and environmental features aim to protect air quality and reduce groundwater pollution from fuel spills, many users complain the new designs are difficult to operate, prone to malfunction, and ironically cause more spills than they prevent.

The congressman’s legislation would roll back these EPA standards, allowing manufacturers to return to simpler, traditional gas can designs. Supporters argue the current regulations create practical problems for farmers, landscapers, and homeowners who regularly use small engines and fuel equipment. However, environmental advocates worry that reversing these protections could increase air pollution and soil contamination in communities across the country.

This debate highlights the ongoing tension between environmental protection measures and practical usability concerns. While Moore frames his effort as common-sense deregulation, the underlying issue reflects broader questions about how federal agencies balance environmental health goals with consumer convenience and industry preferences in their regulatory approach.