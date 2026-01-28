Former national park service director warns of “biggest tragedy” from trump administration’s mass staff cuts

Charles F. Sams III, the first Native American to lead the National Park Service, has returned to his home in eastern Oregon following Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, carrying with him grave concerns about the future of America’s public lands. Sams, whose Native name is Mocking Bird with Big Heart, witnessed firsthand what he describes as devastating cuts to the park service during Trump’s previous term.

According to Sams, the Trump administration’s decision to cut nearly a quarter of the National Park Service’s workforce represents far more than a budget reduction—it constitutes a fundamental threat to America’s natural heritage. The former director warns that these staff reductions decimated crucial institutional knowledge that took decades to build and cannot be easily restored. This loss of expertise affects everything from wildlife management and conservation science to visitor safety and educational programs that connect millions of Americans to their public lands each year.

Perhaps most concerning to Sams is the potential long-term impact on the emotional bonds between Americans and their national parks. He argues that understaffed parks with reduced services and programming could weaken the public’s connection to these protected spaces, ultimately undermining support for conservation efforts. The National Park Service manages more than 400 sites across the country, from iconic destinations like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon to lesser-known historical sites and recreation areas.

As Trump begins his second term, Sams’s warnings highlight the ongoing tension between budget constraints and environmental protection, with America’s most treasured landscapes hanging in the balance.