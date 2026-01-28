Major european brands mislead consumers with false “recycled” plastic claims, investigation reveals

A major cross-border investigation has uncovered widespread deception in how European food brands market their plastic packaging as environmentally friendly. Despite bold claims of using “recycled” and “circular” materials, most of these supposedly sustainable packages are actually made primarily from petroleum-based plastics, with only minimal amounts of truly recycled content.

The investigation found that household names like Kraft’s Heinz Beanz and Mondelēz’s Philadelphia are among the brands using this misleading labeling practice. These companies source their packaging materials from the plastic manufacturing division of Saudi Aramco, the massive oil company, yet still market their products as sustainable to environmentally conscious consumers.

This systematic greenwashing represents a significant betrayal of consumer trust, as shoppers increasingly seek out products with genuine environmental benefits. The manufacturing method in question allows companies to label their plastic as “circular” and climate-friendly through accounting tricks, even when the vast majority of the material comes from fossil fuel sources rather than recovered waste.

The findings emerged from a comprehensive investigation coordinated by independent journalist Ludovica Jona and supported by IJ4EU, involving major media outlets across seven countries including The Guardian, Deutsche Welle, Mediapart, and others. This collaborative effort highlights how the misleading packaging claims have spread throughout European markets, potentially violating consumer protection laws and undermining genuine efforts to reduce plastic waste and combat climate change.