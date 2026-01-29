Doe allows data centers in pjm grid to run on backup generators during cold snap, raising environmental concerns

The U.S. Department of Energy has authorized data centers across the PJM Interconnection regional grid to operate exclusively on backup generators through January 31, citing unprecedented electricity demand during the current cold weather emergency. The federal order, issued under the Federal Power Act, affects data centers throughout the PJM territory, which spans 13 states and the District of Columbia, including Virginia’s rapidly expanding data center corridor.

PJM Interconnection, which manages the electrical grid serving 65 million people, requested the emergency measure as freezing temperatures drive record-breaking demand for electricity and heating. The regional grid operator describes the federal authorization as a critical failsafe to prevent potential blackouts during peak demand periods when the electrical grid faces severe strain.

However, environmental advocates in Virginia are raising alarm about the potential pollution consequences of allowing data centers to rely solely on diesel or natural gas generators. These backup power systems typically produce significantly higher emissions than grid electricity, which increasingly incorporates renewable energy sources. Environmental groups worry that residents and local regulators may not fully understand the air quality implications of extended generator use by the region’s massive data centers.

The temporary measure highlights the growing tension between the tech industry’s surging energy demands and environmental protection goals. As data centers continue proliferating across Virginia to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence services, questions about their environmental impact during grid emergencies are likely to intensify, particularly as extreme weather events become more frequent due to climate change.