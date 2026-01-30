Mv dali crew members remain detained nearly two years after fatal baltimore bridge collapse

Four crew members from the cargo ship MV Dali continue to be held by US federal authorities nearly two years after their vessel collided with Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in a tragic accident that claimed six lives. Despite the prolonged detention, no criminal charges have been filed against the officers.

The catastrophic incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 26, 2024, when the massive 1,000-foot Singapore-flagged cargo vessel experienced a complete power failure while navigating the Fort McHenry shipping channel. The ship had just departed Baltimore’s port en route to Sri Lanka when it lost control and struck the bridge, causing a section to collapse onto construction workers who were performing maintenance at the time.

The prolonged detention of the crew members raises questions about maritime law enforcement and the rights of international seafarers following major shipping accidents. While investigations into such incidents typically involve extensive interviews and documentation, the nearly two-year hold without formal charges appears unusually extended for a case where mechanical failure rather than crew negligence appears to be the primary factor.

The Baltimore bridge collapse highlighted vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and the potential environmental and economic impacts of major shipping accidents in busy ports. The incident disrupted one of the East Coast’s busiest shipping channels and raised concerns about the safety protocols surrounding large cargo vessels navigating near vital transportation infrastructure.