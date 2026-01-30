Svalbard polar bears thrive by switching to land-based diet as arctic sea ice disappears

In a surprising twist to the climate change narrative, polar bears living on Norway’s Svalbard archipelago are actually becoming fatter and healthier despite the dramatic loss of sea ice in their region. New research suggests these Arctic predators have successfully adapted to their changing environment by shifting their hunting strategies from traditional ice-based seal hunting to targeting land-based prey.

The findings challenge the prevailing assumption that all polar bear populations are inevitably doomed by shrinking sea ice. While most polar bears depend heavily on sea ice platforms to hunt ringed seals—their primary food source—the Svalbard bears appear to have discovered alternative feeding opportunities on land. Scientists believe this dietary flexibility has allowed them to maintain and even improve their body condition as their icy habitat continues to diminish.

This adaptation represents a remarkable example of wildlife resilience in the face of rapid environmental change. However, researchers caution that this success story may be unique to Svalbard’s specific ecosystem and geography, which provides abundant terrestrial food sources not available to polar bear populations elsewhere in the Arctic.

The study offers a glimmer of hope while underscoring the complex and varied ways different wildlife populations respond to climate change. While Svalbard bears have found a path to survival, other polar bear populations across the Arctic continue to face significant challenges from sea ice loss, making continued conservation efforts and climate action crucial for the species’ long-term survival.