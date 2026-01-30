Uk organic certifier forced to reveal salmon farm inspection reports after consumer misleading claims

Environmental campaigners have scored a significant victory in their fight for transparency in organic food certification, successfully forcing the UK’s leading organic certifier to disclose previously confidential salmon farm inspection reports.

An information tribunal has ruled that the Soil Association, which operates Britain’s oldest and most widely recognized organic certification scheme, must share its salmon farm inspection findings with WildFish campaigners. The environmental group has challenged the practice of certifying farmed salmon as “organic,” arguing that this labeling misleads consumers about the true environmental and welfare conditions at these facilities.

The case highlights growing scrutiny over organic certification standards, particularly in aquaculture. While the Soil Association defines organic farming as “using methods that benefit our whole food system, from people to planet, plant health to animal welfare,” critics question whether intensive salmon farming operations can truly meet these standards. The forced disclosure of inspection reports could reveal gaps between organic certification promises and on-farm realities.

This transparency victory comes amid broader debates about sustainable seafood labeling and consumer trust in certification schemes. The released inspection reports may provide crucial evidence for WildFish’s claims that organic salmon certification doesn’t adequately protect marine environments or ensure proper animal welfare standards. The case could set important precedents for public access to certification data and potentially reshape how organic aquaculture is regulated and marketed to environmentally conscious consumers.